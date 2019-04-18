Trump Says He's Having a ‘Good Day’ After Mueller Report Release

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’s “having a good day” after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, calling the Russia probe a “hoax” that found “no collusion, no obstruction.”

Trump, speaking at an event Thursday at the White House, said: “This should never happen to another president again. This hoax. It should never happen to another president again.”

