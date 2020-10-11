(Bloomberg) --

President Donald Trump pitched what he called his post-infection immunity to Covid-19 as an advantage over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in his first interview since doctors certified he was no longer at risk of transmitting the deadly virus.

“Once you do recover, you’re immune, so you don’t have a president who has to hide in his basement, like his opponent,” Trump said Sunday in a lengthy interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows -- but I’m immune,” Trump said, adding that he had a “protective glow.”

The Centers for Disease Control said in guidance last month that the agency “does not know if someone can be re-infected with COVID-19,” but also said there were no confirmed reports of reinfection within 3 months of initial infection, suggesting that recovery from the novel coronavirus may be like other similar diseases that offer some level of immunity.

Trump No Longer Considered Transmission Risk, His Doctor Says

Trump turned to Twitter after the interview to say it’s “nice to know” that he can’t get or give the virus.

The effort was the latest attempt by the president to spin his bout with the virus -- which has killed over 214,000 Americans -- as a political advantage. During his hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Trump argued his treatment was like going to “school” to learn about the disease. His allies argued it would help him better communicate to those impacted by the virus.

But polls suggest that the infection of the president, first lady, and more than two dozen close associates in recent weeks has only reinforced concerns among voters who disapproved of the president’s handling of the virus.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll released Sunday showed the former vice president with a 54%-42% lead over Trump among likely voters, with just 41% of those surveyed giving the president positive marks for his handling of the outbreak.

Trump has announced an aggressive return to the campaign trail following his convalescence, beginning with a rally Monday night in Orlando, Florida. He’s expected to visit Pennsylvania on Tuesday and Iowa on Wednesday for campaign events.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape,” Trump said Sunday. “And I have to tell you, I feel fantastically, I really feel good.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.