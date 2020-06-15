(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump threatened to crack down on Seattle anti-police brutality protesters who’ve taken over several blocks of the city unless municipal and state leaders move to reclaim control of the streets.

“If they don’t do the job, I’ll do the job,” Trump told reporters on Monday at the White House, adding that he had discussed the situation with Attorney General William Barr and that there are “about 10 different things” he can do.

He wouldn’t say how much longer he would allow what protesters call the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone to continue.

“We have a governor who is a stiff,” he said of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, “and a mayor who said this is a ‘love fest,’” referring to Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, also a Democrat.

