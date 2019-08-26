President Donald Trump said he was not willing to sacrifice the abundant energy wealth of the U.S. on “dreams” such as renewable power.

“We’re the No. 1 energy producer in the world," Trump said Monday. "I’m not going to lose that wealth. I’m not going to lose that wealth on dreams, on windmills, which, frankly are not working all that well."

Trump made the comments when asked about climate change at the end of a summit of Group of Seven leaders in Biarritz, France, and as fires devastating the Amazon rainforest draw renewed attention to the issue.

Trump did not personally attend a G7 session on climate change Monday morning though White House officials were reported to be in the event. French President Emmanuel Macron urged journalists not to read too much into Trump’s absence, said to be the result of a scheduling conflict, according toreports.