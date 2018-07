Trump says he’s willing to meet with Iran’s Rouhani without precondition

Donald Trump said he would be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with “no preconditions” as tensions between the two countries climb following the U.S. president’s decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal.

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet,” Trump told reporters at the White House Monday. “I don’t know if they’re ready. They’re having a hard time.”