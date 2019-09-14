Trump Says He Talked With Netanyahu on U.S.-Israel Defense Pact

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Saturday that he had a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a mutual defense treaty between Israel and the U.S.

The two leaders would continue discussing the possible treaty after the elections in Israel and when they meet in the United Nations later in September, Trump said in another tweet.

