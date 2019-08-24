Trump Says He Was Joking With His `Chosen One' Comment

(Bloomberg) -- "I was kidding, being sarcastic, having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around," President Donald Trump says in tweets, referring to his comment Thursday that he is the "chosen one" to confront China on trade issues.

"And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah"

NOTE: Aug. 22, Trump Says He’s the ‘Chosen One’ to Take on China Over Trade

