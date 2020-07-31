Trump Says He Will Ban China-Owned TikTok From Operating in U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- President Trump said he plans to bar the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from operating in the U.S.

Trump, traveling from Tampa, Florida, told reporters he planned to take action against the popular video-sharing app as soon as Saturday.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Trump said.

The move is the latest by the administration to curb China’s influence. TikTok’s parent, ByteDance, is one of China’s biggest tech companies, and the app has become one of the world’s most popular. It has been downloaded more than 2 billion times globally and more than 165 million times in the U.S.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.