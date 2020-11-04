Trump Says He Will Go to Supreme Court Even as He Claims Victory

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says he will petition the Supreme Court to stop ballot counting because the election has been ridden with fraud, even as he claimed without evidence to win a second term.

“We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump says at the White House

“As far as I’m concerned, we’ve already have won,” Trump says

Trump claimed without evidence that he’s won Georgia and North Carolina,

NOTE: Biden, Trump Each Voice Confidence With Race Too Close to Call

