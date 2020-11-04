(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says he will petition the Supreme Court to stop ballot counting because the election has been ridden with fraud, even as he claimed without evidence to win a second term.

  • “We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump says at the White House
  • “As far as I’m concerned, we’ve already have won,” Trump says
  • Trump claimed without evidence that he’s won Georgia and North Carolina,
  • NOTE: Biden, Trump Each Voice Confidence With Race Too Close to Call

