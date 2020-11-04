13h ago
Trump Says He Will Go to Supreme Court Even as He Claims Victory
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says he will petition the Supreme Court to stop ballot counting because the election has been ridden with fraud, even as he claimed without evidence to win a second term.
- “We will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Trump says at the White House
- “As far as I’m concerned, we’ve already have won,” Trump says
- Trump claimed without evidence that he’s won Georgia and North Carolina,
- NOTE: Biden, Trump Each Voice Confidence With Race Too Close to Call
