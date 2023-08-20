Trump Says He Will ‘Not Be Doing the Debates’ With GOP Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump confirmed that he plans to skip primary debates with his Republican rivals, citing the latest poll showing him as the front-runner for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination by a wide margin.

People familiar with Trump’s plans said last week he was considering skipping the first debate, scheduled for Wednesday, and would instead be featured in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump didn’t specify his plans during the time of the GOP debate in Milwaukee. He cited a CBS News poll published Sunday, saying it “has me leading the field by ‘legendary’ numbers.”

He went on to deride his opponents, notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for trailing in the polls and touted his presidential achievements, before adding in all-caps that he “will therefore not be doing the debates!”

An interview with Carlson, who exited Fox News earlier this year, would be a snub to the network, which is hosting Wednesday’s debate. Trump has criticized the network in recent days for its coverage of his campaign.

