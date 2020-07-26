Trump Says He Won’t Be Able to Throw Yankees Opening Pitch

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump won’t be able to throw out the opening pitch for the New York Yankees next month, as planned, he said on Sunday.

Trump announced July 2, opening day of the delayed Major League Baseball season, that he would throw the first pitch at a Yankees-Boston Red Sox game at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15.

“Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else,” Trump said Sunday on Twitter, he’ll take a rain check.

Trump spent the weekend at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and will return to Washington Sunday evening.

The White House on Saturday released a photo of the president golfing with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.