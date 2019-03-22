(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says he would relish a re-election campaign against three of the top Democratic contenders, highlighting former Representative Beto O’Rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joseph Biden as favorable opponents.

In an interview broadcast Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Trump said he “wouldn’t mind” a run against O’Rourke. “I’d love to have Biden. I’d love to have Bernie, I’d love to have Beto,” he said.

Amid the crowded field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, Trump said the media has given preferential treatment to O’Rourke, of Texas, whom the president has mocked for using overly emphatic hand gestures. “The press seems to have chosen Beto,” Trump said.

O’Rourke announced his presidential candidacy on March 14. Biden, a widely expected candidate, hasn’t made his plans official yet.

