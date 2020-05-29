(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump sought to explain a tweet in which he appeared to threaten violence against people protesting the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis, saying that he was merely cautioning against the protests themselves turning deadly.

Trump warned the demonstrators in a tweet early Friday that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” re-igniting debate over his views on racial issues and social-media conduct. The tweet echoed 1960s remarks by a racist Miami police chief.

Twitter Inc. responded by slapping a rule-violation notice on the tweet, saying the message promoted violence. The move escalated tension between the social media company and the White House, following Trump’s move Thursday to issue an executive order seeking to curb the site’s liability protections.

But the president sought to cast his looting-and-shooting tweet in a different light on Friday, just before an afternoon news conference. “Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night,” he said in a new tweet.

Police in Minneapolis on Friday arrested Derek Chauvin, the officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd during an arrest on Monday. Floyd, who was unarmed, was handcuffed at the time and later died in custody. The incident prompted a nationwide outcry about police brutality and set off protests in the streets of Minneapolis that turned violent on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany opened a briefing on Thursday by condemning Floyd’s death and announcing Trump had ordered the FBI to “expedite” an investigation. But the president’s tone changed Friday morning after some protesters in Minneapolis burned businesses and a police station and looted stores.

His tweet threatening to shoot protesters appeared to quote a 1960s Miami police chief whose aggressive policing in black communities led to civil unrest and violence, according to the Miami Herald. The police chief, Walter Headley, was quoted by the Herald in 1967 saying: “I’ve let the word filter down that when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Trump has often sided with law enforcement in debate over police brutality, drawing criticism from civil-rights activists. Speaking to law enforcement officers on Long Island in 2017, Trump appeared to endorse officers’ rough treatment of suspects under arrest. “Please don’t be too nice,” he told them.

He has also frequently criticized black NFL players for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem before games.

And he has repeatedly refused to apologize for urging the return of the death penalty in New York in 1989 following the arrest of the men known as the Central Park Five, who were later exonerated of rape and assault charges. Trump has continued to suggest the men are guilty.

