Trump Says ‘I Will Be the One’ to Shut Down Government Over Wall

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would be “proud” to shut down the U.S. government if his demands for border funding aren’t met.

“I will be the one to shut it down. I’m not going to blame you for it,” Trump said during a chaotic and acrimonious discussion with Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House, and Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator, conducted in front of reporters at the White House. “And I am proud to shut down the government for border security, Chuck"

Government funding for several agencies runs out on Dec. 21.

“This has spiraled downward,” Pelosi declared minutes after they started, as the president and Democratic leaders bickered over the need for a border wall and whether Republicans had enough votes to pass the legislation in the House.

Trump has been threatening a shutdown for months over his demand to fully fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border that he’s been seeking since the 2016 presidential campaign. He wants far more money than Democrats and even some Republicans have been willing to give him.

Although Republicans control both chambers, Trump needs Democratic support in the Senate to get the 60 votes needed to advance the spending bill.

The president entered Tuesday’s meeting in a shifting political environment. Democrats won control of the House in the Nov. 6 elections, and Pelosi is in line to become speaker in January. If there’s not a spending deal this time around, only some government agencies would close because Congress has already fully funded most of the government through the rest of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019.

