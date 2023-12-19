Trump Says Immigrants Are ‘Ruining the Fabric’ of US

(Bloomberg) -- Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump stood by his condemnation of immigrants despite bipartisan criticism, saying on Tuesday night that undocumented migrants were “ruining the fabric” of the US.

“They’re destroying the blood of our country,” he said at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa.

Trump’s comments counter some economists and business leaders who point to immigration as a benefit to America’s economy. The remarks also doubled down on similar ones made in New Hampshire over the weekend that were criticized by President Joe Biden, his likely opponent in the 2024 general election, with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell also expressing disapproval.

Members of both parties accused Trump of echoing Adolf Hitler’s call to eliminate Jews before the Holocaust of the 1940s.

“They don’t like it when I said that and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, ‘Oh Hitler said that in a much different way’,” Trump said Tuesday, referring to Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto.

Trump spoke less than four weeks before the first Republican nominating contest, the Iowa caucuses, where he leads in polls by a wide margin.

The rally also began shortly after the release of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that disqualified him from the state’s presidential primary ballot in 2024 because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. His campaign immediately responded that they would appeal the decision at the US Supreme Court. Trump didn’t mention the decision at Tuesday’s rally.

Trump, without citing any evidence, said the immigrants coming into the country were bringing crime and disease.

“They’re emptying out their prisons into our country,” Trump said Tuesday. “How stupid are we to allow this to happen?”

McConnell pointed out to reporters earlier Tuesday that Trump had nominated his wife, Elaine Chao, herself an immigrant, as his secretary of Transportation. “It seems to me that didn’t bother him,” McConnell said when asked about Trump’s weekend remarks.

On Tuesday evening, Biden warned Democratic donors at a Maryland fundraiser that Trump posed a danger to democracy.

The former president over the weekend also quoted Russian authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin, who said Biden’s “politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system,” referring to his own string of federal indictments.

On Tuesday, Trump also praised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, calling him a “tough guy” and said that the autocratic leader has made “nice” statements about his leadership.

According to a December Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of registered voters across seven swing states, Trump is leading Biden by 5 percentage points in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

(Updates with added details starting in 2nd paragraph)

