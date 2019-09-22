(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said a mysterious intelligence whistle-blower raised “false alarms” about his interactions with a foreign leader and said he wouldn’t object to his attorney Rudy Giuliani testifying to Congress about the affair.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that he’d have “no problem” with Giuliani speaking to House committees that are investigating allegations the president and his lawyer pressured the new president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to re-open an investigation into a company connected to the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, Trump asked the Ukrainian to investigate Biden’s son Hunter, according to a person familiar with the call. Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Sunday that it was a “perfect call” and that he said “absolutely nothing wrong.”

