Trump Says Iran Can Be Great Nation Even With Current Leadership

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he isn’t pursuing regime change in Iran and his main goal is to ensure the Gulf country won’t develop nuclear weapons.

Iran “has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership,’’ Trump said at a joint press conference in Tokyo on Monday alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “We are not looking for regime change.’’

--With assistance from Zainab Fattah.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ladane Nasseri in Dubai at lnasseri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.