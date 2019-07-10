(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump accused Iran of “secretly” enriching uranium in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal he withdrew from last year, and said the U.S. would soon impose more sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Trump didn’t elaborate on how he knew Iran had violated the nuclear pact or what new sanctions he would impose. The International Atomic Energy Agency has said Iran was in compliance with the 2015 agreement, which allowed some enrichment. Recently, Iran and the IAEA said the country began exceeding limits imposed by the deal.

