(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel and Sudan had agreed to a peace deal, following on accords his administration helped negotiate between the Jewish State and United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“The state of Israel and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to make peace,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, where he said he was on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and two Sudanese leaders.

“It’s peace in the Middle East without bloodshed,” Trump added.

The announcement follows months of discussions between U.S. officials and the transitional government of the North African nation where long-time dictator Omar al-Bashir was overthrown last year. Netanyahu also met with Sudan’s de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in Uganda in February, spurring speculation of a shift in Khartoum.

Prodded by Trump, who is eager to chalk up foreign policy victories ahead of the Nov. 3 election, UAE and Bahrain signed landmark deals recognizing Israel last month at the White House.

The Trump administration and UAE are now in talks to sell the Arab country the U.S.’s most advanced warplane, the F-35.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.