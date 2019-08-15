Trump Says Israel Would Be ‘Weak’ to Allow Tlaib, Omar to Visit

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Israel should stop two Muslim members of the U.S. Congress from visiting the country because they “hate Israel & all Jewish people.”

Israel is considering barring Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan from visiting during a trip scheduled to start this weekend, people familiar with the matter said.

“It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds,” Trump said Thursday in a tweet. “They are a disgrace!”

