Trump says it's 'fine' if September China talks are cancelled

President Donald Trump said talks with China planned for next month could be called off after the trade war between the world’s biggest economies abruptly escalated in recent days.

“We’ll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September,” Trump said as he left the White House Friday for a fundraiser in the Hamptons. “If we do, that’s fine. If we don’t, that’s fine.”

Trump last week said new tariffs on Chinese imports will take effect Sept. 1, shattering a truce reached with President Xi Jinping weeks earlier and unleashing tit-for-tat actions on trade and currency policy that risk accelerating a wider geopolitical fight between the two countries.

Trade negotiators are currently scheduled to meet again in Washington in September. Recent escalations have raised the possibility that negotiations could break down once again.

But Trump said the two countries still have “an open dialogue.”

“We’re doing very well with China,” Trump said Friday. “We’re talking to China. We’re not ready to make a deal but we’ll see what happens.”