Trump Says Japan Will Have ‘Big Problem’ With No U.S. Trade Deal

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said it will be a “big problem” if Japan doesn’t reach a new trade deal with the U.S.

“If we don’t make a deal, Japan knows it’s a big problem,” Trump told reporters Friday aboard Air Force One.

The two nations have struggled to come to a trade agreement after Trump walked away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has tried to forge a close personal relationship with Trump, but the efforts haven’t helped secure exemptions from the metals tariffs.

