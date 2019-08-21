Trump Says Jews Are Disloyal to Israel If They Vote for Democrats

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said American Jews are being disloyal to other Jews and Israel if they vote for a Democrat, doubling down on a statement a day earlier that prompted an outcry in the Jewish community.

“If you vote for a Democrat, you’re being disloyal to Jewish people, and you’re being very disloyal to Israel,” Trump said Wednesday as he left the White House for an event in Louisville, Kentucky.

Many in the American Jewish community find it offensive to suggest they face a conflict of “dual loyalty” to Israel and the U.S., and Jewish groups -- including some that support Trump’s positions on Israel -- condemned the president’s initial comment on Tuesday.

Trump’s remarks came as he continues to fight with two freshmen Democratic House members -- Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar -- over what he calls their “hatred” of Jews and Israel. The two were blocked from entering Israel this month because they support a boycott of the country over its treatment of Palestinians.

Trump encouraged Israel to bar them, saying Tlaib and Omar were plotting a “propaganda tour” of Israel and the West Bank. He calls the two women the “face” of the Democratic Party.

“Any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat -- I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” Trump said Tuesday.

