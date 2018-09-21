(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said the Justice Department inspector general would expedite a review of materials related to the Russia investigation that the president demanded be declassified.

“I believe he will move quickly on this,” Trump said Friday on Twitter. “In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me - and everyone!”

In another tweet, Trump said the Justice Department warned that his request earlier this week to declassify the materials could create a “perceived negative impact” on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents,” Trump tweeted Friday. “They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release.”

Trump didn’t say who the key allies were.

Trump this week ordered the declassification of parts of a previously secret warrant application to eavesdrop on Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to his presidential campaign who was flagged by intelligence agencies as a target of Russian interest.

The president also directed the release of other materials from the continuing investigation of Russian election interference in which he’s a central figure. Trump and some Republican lawmakers say the material will prove that anti-Trump bias fatally tainted the early stages of the Russia probe that’s now being run by Mueller.

Following Trump’s order, the FBI and Justice Department had been planning to propose redactions that would keep some of the information secret to protect sources and methods.

