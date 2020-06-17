(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said in an interview that quarterback Colin Kaepernick deserves another chance in the NFL, even after the president repeatedly criticized him for kneeling in protest against police brutality and racial inequality during the national anthem.

“If he deserves it, he should,” Trump said in answer to a question about Kaepernick returning to the National Football League, in an interview with Sinclair Broadcasting. “If he has the playing ability. He was -- he started off great, and then he didn’t end up very great in terms of as a player.”

Trump waged a public campaign against the NFL protests, largely by black players, after he was elected president. At a campaign rally in September 2017 he said to “get that son of a bitch off the field” if players kneeled during the anthem, and in an interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity in October 2017 that the NFL should have repeatedly suspended Kaepernick until he stopped kneeling.

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and hasn’t been hired by another team since. He filed a grievance against the league later that year, alleging collusion to keep him off a roster by team owners, and reached a settlement in early 2018 after an arbitrator ruled the case could go to trial.

He has continued his civil rights activism while also seeking a return to the league. Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong not to acknowldge and accept the kneeling protests, and he said in an interview with ESPN this week that he would “encourage” a team to sign Kaepernick.

