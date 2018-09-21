(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump pulled the gloves off in his fight over the fate of his Supreme Court nominee on Friday, saying a woman who says she was sexually assaulted by Brett Kavanaugh as a teenager should have filed charges if it was “as bad as she says.”

A lawyer for the woman, Christine Blasey Ford, a California college professor, asked the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday to push back a hearing on her claims until Sept. 27 and take testimony from additional witnesses.

But Trump unveiled a new line of attack on Ford on Twitter Friday, after having shown restraint for days and emphasized that he wanted to hear what she had to say.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump tweeted. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

The president added in another tweet, "Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?"

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Trump also said "facts don’t matter" to some Democrats leading the charge against Kavanaugh. In another tweet, Trump said the judicial hopeful is under siege from "radical left wing politicians" who are using the sexual assault claim against him to "destroy and delay" his confirmation to the high court.

On Thursday, Kavanaugh said in a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, that he was prepared to come before the panel on Monday to "clear my name" of the allegation.

