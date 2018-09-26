(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump called sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “a big fat con job” but said he might be persuaded depending on the Senate testimony by one of the accusers scheduled for Thursday.

The accusations “are all false to me, these are false accusations in certain cases and in certain cases even the media agrees with that,” Trump said at a press conference in New York capping the United Nations General Assembly.

Minutes later, asked if Kavanaugh’s three accusers were all lying, Trump said, “I can’t tell you. I have to watch tomorrow.”

“I’m going to be watching,” he added. “It’s possible they will be convincing. I can always be convinced.”

The new allegations, offered in an affidavit provided to the Senate by the accuser’s attorney on the eve of a hearing to examine other allegations of alleged sexual assault, say Kavanaugh took part in efforts during high school to intoxicate girls so that a group of boys could have sex with them.

Kavanaugh said he did not know the accuser, Julie Swetnick of Washington, who wrote she had “a firm recollection” of seeing boys lined up at parties waiting “for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room.”

Kavanaugh dismissed the allegations as “ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone” in a statement issued by the White House. He has also rejected the account of California college professor Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to take her clothes off at a house party when they were in high school, as well as a third woman, Deborah Ramirez, who claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a drunken party when they were both freshmen at Yale University.

Earlier in the day, Trump attacked Swetnick’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, on Twitter as “a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations” and as a “total low-life!” Avenatti also represents Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels who says she had an affair with Trump before he was elected president.

Ford and Kavanaugh are both scheduled to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The panel has set a vote for Friday on Kavanaugh’s confirmation and the full Senate could vote as early as Tuesday.

Republicans hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate and can’t afford more than one defection to ensure confirmation without Democratic support.

