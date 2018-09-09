(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said “North Korea has just staged their parade, celebrating 70th anniversary of founding, without the customary display of nuclear missiles," and in a tweet added the “theme was peace and economic development."

Kim Jong Un presided over a toned-down military parade in Pyongyang on Sunday, the latest sign that he wants to revive stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. as he pushes for North Korea to rejoin the international community. Kim marked the anniversary of his grandfather’s regime without showing off provocative hardware such as long-range ballistic missiles.

Trump cited U.S. media saying experts think North Korea wants to show its commitment to denuclearize, calling the move a “big and very positive statement” in a second tweet.

...its commitment to denuclearize.” @FoxNews This is a big and very positive statement from North Korea. Thank you To Chairman Kim. We will both prove everyone wrong! There is nothing like good dialogue from two people that like each other! Much better than before I took office.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2018

