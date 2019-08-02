(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said that North Korea’s recent tests of short-range rockets and missiles may run afoul of United Nations resolutions but haven’t violated agreements with his administration.

North Korea on Friday conducted its third test in a week of a new short-range ballistic missile that weapons experts say was designed to strike U.S. allies in East Asia.

Trump has met three times with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the hope of persuading him to surrender his nation’s nuclear arsenal. While the diplomacy has led Kim to cease tests of nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles that once threatened the U.S. mainland, Trump has little else to show for his effort.

But on Friday, the president said that he believes Kim still seeks to reach an agreement with him.

“Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain,” Trump said in the second of three tweets. “Also, there is far too much to lose.

“I may be wrong, but I believe that Chairman Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as president, can make that vision come true,” he added.

