(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump indicated he wants Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report made public after it’s submitted to Attorney General William Barr.

“Let it come out,” Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed Wednesday for a fundraiser and public remarks in Ohio. “Let people see it. It’s up to the attorney general.”

The president also said: “I want to see the report.”

The House voted last week to approve a non-binding resolution declaring that Mueller’s report should be made public. The decision will fall to Barr, though he must provide at least some information about Mueller’s investigation to Congress.

Trump tweeted both support and disdain for the House resolution, which was pushed by the chamber’s Democratic leaders.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican and Trump ally, blocked his chamber from taking up the House-passed Mueller resolution.

He said on Twitter that he would agree to the resolution only if it’s amended to call for the appointment of special counsels to investigate the FBI’s handling of its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails and the “abuse of the FISA warrant process” against a one-time Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, who was investigated for his ties to the Russian government.

