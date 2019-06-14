Trump Says Lockheed CEO to Decide on Sikorsky Plant `Soon'

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Lockheed Martin Corp. Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson will be making a decision on the fate of the Sikorsky’s plant in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, “soon.”

Trump said in a tweet he spoke with Hewson about continuing the operations of the helicopter manufacturer’s plant. “She will be taking it under advisement,” he said.

The company told the plant’s 465 workers last week it plans to shut down the operation, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kim Chipman in Chicago at kchipman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net, Linus Chua, John McCluskey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.