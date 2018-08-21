U.S. President Donald Trump called the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort "a very sad thing" and again disparaged Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election as a “witch hunt.”

Manafort was found guilty Tuesday on eight counts, including bank and tax fraud and failure to register a foreign bank account. Trump called him a “good man” after arriving in West Virginia for a political rally.

Manafort’s case had “nothing to do with Russian collusion” Trump said, adding that the case “doesn’t involve me.”

“It’s a witch hunt and a disgrace,” he said.

He didn’t respond to questions from reporters about his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday to eight counts including bank and tax fraud and illegal political contributions. Cohen said in court that an unnamed candidate directed him to violate campaign finance law.