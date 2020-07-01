(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’d wear a mask if he were “in a tight situation with people” but that he’s not convinced they should be required even as coronavirus cases are spiking in parts of the U.S.

“I don’t know if you need mandatory,” Trump said Wednesday in a Fox Business Network interview. “I’m all for masks, I think masks are good.”

Trump has mocked his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for wearing a mask and hasn’t publicly worn one, though he is facing calls to do so. His comments come a day after Surgeon General Jerome Adams said: “Please, please, please wear a face covering when you go out in public.”

The president says he doesn’t have a problem with wearing a mask, and alluded to wearing one during a tour of a ventilator plant in Michigan. In that visit, he opted not to wear the covering in front of the media but was photographed masked during a private part of the visit.“I had a mask on, I sort of liked the way I looked,” he said.

Trump said that if we were in a group of people, he would wear one but that usually everyone around him is tested for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, Trump has resisted wearing a mask even when he stands near others, and was criticized for holding a rally last month at an indoor arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where masks weren’t required.

Some states require residents wear masks in certain situations and the White House has urged Americans to follow local guidelines.

