(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he met with the publisher of the New York Times, a newspaper he’s attacked repeatedly, to discuss his frustrations with media coverage.

Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Trump didn’t say when the meeting occurred. The president has relentlessly disparaged the Times for its White House coverage, which earned the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize this year.

Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist - They will both be out of business in 7 years!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

Trump regularly refers to accurate media coverage he doesn’t like as “fake news’’ and has called news reporters the “enemy of the American people” several times in speeches and on social media, including in Sunday’s twitter message. He’s also has branded the Times, a profitable company, as “failing.’’

The New York Times and other news outlets have decried Trump’s attacks on the press.

Trump’s administration banned a CNN reporter from an event at the White House last week after she tried to ask the president questions in the Oval Office. The ban led to outcry from other reporters and the White House Correspondents Association.

“This type of retaliation is wholly inappropriate, wrong-headed, and weak,’’ White House Correspondents Association president Olivier Knox said in a statement Wednesday. “It cannot stand.”

The New York Times and the White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about the meeting. Sulzberger, 37, took over as publisher of the newspaper in January from his father, Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr.

