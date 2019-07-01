Trump Says Mexico tariffs off the table after immigration help

President Donald Trump said tariffs against Mexico are off the table after the country stepped up efforts to stem migrant flows from Central America to the U.S.

Mexico is doing a “great job” and the country’s efforts have had “a very big impact” on migration, Trump told reporters Monday at the White House.

Trump last month dropped plans for tariffs on Mexico that he’d been threatening to impose after the country promised new steps to stop migrants headed to the U.S.