(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Morocco and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic relations and that he was recognizing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The Western Sahara issue was long seen as a sticking point in getting Morocco to join with countries including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in recognizing Israel.

Taken with the earlier agreements, Thursday’s announcement helps bolster Trump’s efforts to reshape the Middle East, easing regional tensions with Israel and focusing more attention on Iran. President-elect Joe Biden has largely praised the diplomatic deals with Israel, while saying Trump’s Mideast policies have undermined U.S. national security, particularly with regard to Iran.

Western Sahara has been a fraught issue affecting Morocco’s international standing for decades. Morocco has long opposed holding a referendum in Western Sahara that offered the option of independence, a choice envisaged by the United Nations when it brokered a 1991 cease-fire pact that largely held until last month.

“The United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory,” the White House said in a proclamation after Trump tweeted.

Stretching along the Atlantic coast and rich in minerals, Western Sahara is larger than the U.K. and has been bitterly contested since its 1975 annexation by Morocco after the withdrawal of ex-colonial power Spain. Sporadic fighting between Morocco and the rebel group known as the Polisario Front claimed about 9,000 lives over 16 years.

