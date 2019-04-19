Trump Says Mueller Report's Statements About Him Are False

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said statements about him “by certain people” in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report aren’t true and were made to make someone else look good or him look bad.

Because he didn’t “testify,” Trump said on twitter Friday that some statements in the report “are total bulls--- & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad).”

Trump repeated his assertion that the probe was an “Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened.”

Trump has said Mueller’s report, released Thursday, shows there was no collusion and exonerated him.

Mueller’s report didn’t find an “underlying crime” by Trump related to Russian interference in the 2016 election. But the report provides an exhaustive account of Trump’s efforts to head off or undermine the probe, saying Congress could take action on at least 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice. Attorney General William Barr said he determined obstruction didn’t take place.

To contact the reporter on this story: Josh Wingrove in Ottawa at jwingrove4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Larry Liebert

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.