Trump Says New York Must Crack Down on Protesters or He Will

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump urged New York City leaders to crack down on police-brutality protests in the city, warning he would end the demonstrations otherwise.

“If they don’t get it straightened out soon, I’ll take care of it,” Trump said of New York in an interview with his former Press Secretary Sean Spicer on NewsMax TV, a conservative outlet.

The remark came as Trump and Spicer discussed whether the president would seek to deploy the U.S. military to break up protests. “I don’t think we’ll have to,” Trump said.

