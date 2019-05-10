Trump Says ‘No Need to Rush’ in China Talks After Tariffs Hit

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump, the morning after levying fresh tariffs on China, says talks between the two countries "continue in a very congenial manner -- there is absolutely no need to rush."

Trump, in a string of Twitter posts said the process has begun to place additional tariffs at 25% on the remaining $325 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods imported by the U.S., and claimed money received from tariffs would be used to purchase agricultural products from U.S. farmers to ship to other countries for food aid. Trump also said waivers on some products would be granted "or go to new source," though he didn’t elaborate.

"In the meantime we will continue to negotiate with China in the hopes that they do not again try to redo deal!"

China has said it will be forced to retaliate, though hasn’t yet specified how or when it will do so.

Discussions between President Xi Jinping’s top trade envoy and his U.S. counterparts in Washington made little progress on Thursday, with the mood around them downbeat, according to people familiar with the talks. The negotiations were due to resume later Friday morning Washington time.

