Trump Says No to Infrastructure Plan While Democrats Investigate Him

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump assailed congressional Democrats for pursuing investigations of him and his administration and said he had told the party's leaders he won't talk about an infrastructure plan if their probes continue.

``Get these phony investigations over with,'' Trump said he told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday. Democrats said he stormed out of a scheduled meeting at the White House without letting them talk.

Trump led off a lengthy statement to reporters by complaining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had accused him of conducting a ``cover-up.''

``Instead of walking in happily into a meeting, I walk in to people who just said I was doing a cover-up,'' Trump said. ``I don't do cover-ups.''

Congressional Democratic leaders were invited to the White House on Wednesday to discuss an infrastructure plan that they and the president have agreed may total $2 trillion. But the meeting ended abruptly in ``high drama,'' Senator Dick Durbin said, after Trump walked in and announced he wouldn't meet with them due to the ongoing investigations.

``He just took a pass,'' Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. ``I pray for the president of the United States and I pray for the United States of America.''

Before the meeting, Pelosi had defended the House's investigations.

``We do believe that it's important to follow the facts, we believe that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States, and we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up,'' she told reporters.

At the White House, reporters were abruptly summoned to the Rose Garden, where a podium had been set up for Trump to speak. The front of the podium was decorated with a sign titled ``Mueller Investigation By the Numbers,'' declaring that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found ``NO collusion'' and ``NO obstruction.''

Trump proceeded to recite a familiar litany of complaints about Mueller's investigation and probes launched by Democratic House leaders. The special counsel didn't find that Trump or his associates engaged in a conspiracy with the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election, but detailed at least 10 instances in which the president sought to interfere in his probe.

Trump said he told Pelosi and Schumer he wanted to work on an infrastructure plan, ``but you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances.''

``I've said from the beginning, right from the beginning, that you probably can't go down two tracks,'' Trump said. ``You can go down the investigation track, and you can go down the investment track -- or the track of let's get things done for the American people.''

Trump has previously stormed out of a meeting with Democratic leaders. In January, he abruptly left a meeting with Pelosi and other Democrats at the White House to discuss the government shutdown he initiated after Congress refused to provide as much money for a border wall as he'd demanded.

