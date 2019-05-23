(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a “mess,” saying she doesn’t understand the trade accord with Canada and Mexico that’s awaiting congressional approval.

“Let’s face it, she doesn’t understand it,” Trump said Thursday, referring to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a deal his administration reached to replace Nafta. “She’s got to get up to snuff.”

Trump’s comments, made at the White House during a ceremony to announce a $16 billion aid package for farmers, came a day after he walked out of a White House meeting with Pelosi and other Democratic congressional leaders that was supposed to focus on funding for a major infrastructure plan. The president said he wouldn’t negotiate with Democrats as long as they continued investigations stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

He accused Pelosi of mischaracterizing his exit from the meeting when she described his behavior as a “temper tantrum.” Trump called on his aides who were present at the ceremony to describe his demeanor. They each said he had been calm.

“She said I walked into the room right next door and walked in and started screaming and yelling. Just the opposite. Just the opposite. I was so calm,” Trump said.

