(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to meet him on Sunday in the Demilitarized Zone separating his country and South Korea, and that planning for the encounter was nearly complete.

“I’m told that Kim Jong Un would like to meet and that it looks like they’re in the final stages of working out just a very quick meeting,” Trump told reporters at a lunch with South Korean President Moon Jae-In in Seoul.

Trump plans to make his first trip to the DMZ later in the day. If Kim shows up and extends the invitation, Trump said he’ll cross the border into North Korea, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to enter the isolated country.

“I look forward to saying hello to him if that all finally works out,” Trump said. “I guess there’s always a chance that it might not but it sounds like the teams would like to have that work out, so that’s good.”

