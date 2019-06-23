Trump Says Prepared to Talk to Iran With No Preconditions

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump says he’s prepared to hold talks with Iranian leaders with no preconditions, repeating an offer made previously by his administration.

Trump made the comment in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” conducted on Friday and broadcast on Sunday.

“Not as far as I’m concerned. No preconditions,” Trump said when asked about the potential to talk, according to a transcript provided by the network.

Trump said the proposed discussions have “nothing to do with oil” or shipments through the the Strait of Hormuz but with preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons as the U.S. maintains crippling economic sanctions.

“Here it is. Look, you can’t have nuclear weapons. And if you want to talk about it, good. Otherwise you can live in a shattered economy for a long time to come.”

Trump told NBC he thinks Iran wants to negotiate and make a deal, but Iranian leaders earlier this month rebuffed a similar offer by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo -- saying the suggestion amounted to “word play” given the Trump administration’s other actions toward the Islamic Republic, including pulling out of a multilateral nuclear deal.

Pence Speaks

Vice President Mike Pence also said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union’’ that the U.S. is willing to talk without preconditions but that Iran can never acquire nuclear weapons and continue to sow violence.

Pence said he’s not aware of any outreach by Iran since Trump called off the strikes.

The vice president said Trump decided not to attack Iran after he was given more specific projections about likely casualties late in the process, and because he had doubt that the downing of the drone was authorized at the highest levels in Iran.

But echoing comments that National Security Adviser John Bolton made this weekend in Jerusalem, Pence said “Iran should not mistake restraint for lack of resolve’’ and “all options remain on the table’’ as Iran steps up its attacks.

“Iran’s economy is literally crumbling,’’ Pence said. “We’ve isolated them economically and diplomatically, and they’ve lashed out.’’

On Saturday, Trump said that the U.S. will impose major new sanctions on Iran on Monday, days after he abruptly called off a plan for air strikes against the Islamic Republic. The sanctions move was announced on Twitter with no further detail provided. Trump last week also ordered a cyber attack against Iranian targets, the Washington Post reported.

