(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said there is a “pretty good” chance the government will partially shut down after midnight Friday amid a dispute over funding for a border wall.

Trump made the remarks Friday at the White House after meeting with Senate Republicans. He said he’s “prepared for a very long shutdown.”

Without an agreement to fund the government by midnight, nine departments including Homeland Security will close just before the Christmas holiday.

Trump earlier Friday warned of a “very long shutdown” if Senate Democrats don’t back a stopgap spending measure that includes money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. House Republicans, under pressure from conservative lawmakers and pundits, passed a funding bill Thursday that included the $5 billion the president seeks.

