Trump Says Putin Not ‘Involved’ in Venezuela, Despite U.S. Claim

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t seeking to “get involved” in the crisis in Venezuela, despite assertions by the American president’s top national security advisers that the Kremlin is offering critical support to Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

“He is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday, following a call with the Russian leader earlier in the day.

The incident is yet another example of Trump taking Putin’s claims at face value despite contrary evidence from his own government. The White House national security adviser, John Bolton, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both said earlier this week that the Kremlin talked Maduro out of leaving Venezuela after U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to end his regime on Tuesday by calling for a military uprising.

The Kremlin has denied that the Russian government persuaded Maduro to stay in Caracas.

Bolton said the U.S. was considering action in response against Russia and Cuba, another Maduro ally, that may include new economic sanctions. In March, Bolton warned nations “external to the Western hemisphere” to stay out of Venezuela after Russia landed at least two planeloads of troops in Caracas.

Trump has repeatedly indicated he also believes Putin’s denials that his government was involved in a Russian effort to interfere in the 2016 election. Trump joined the Russian leader at a news conference in Helsinki last summer in publicly challenging the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that the Kremlin directed the interference campaign, drawing condemnation from American lawmakers in both parties.

Trump called a reporter “very rude” after she asked if he had warned Putin not to meddle in the 2020 elections during their call.

“We didn’t discuss that,” he added. “Getting along with countries is a good thing and we want to have good relations with everybody.”

