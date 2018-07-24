(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he is “very concerned” that Russia will interfere in the upcoming congressional elections -- to help the Democrats.

Trump provoked an uproar at his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last week by casting doubt on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. During a press conference at the summit, Trump called Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling a “disaster.”

Trump also said he didn’t see any reason why Russia would interfere in the election -- even after Putin said he favored a Trump victory as a way to improve relations between the two countries.

Trump said in a tweet Tuesday that he is “very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election.” But he said, without offering evidence, “they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!”

July 24, 2018

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Sink in Washington at jsink1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Mike Dorning at mdorning@bloomberg.net, Bill Faries

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.