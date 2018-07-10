Trump Says Seeing Putin Will Be Easier Than Meeting Theresa May

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump hasn’t even arrived in Europe, but he’s already making life difficult for Prime Minister Theresa May. He said the U.K. was in “somewhat turmoil” and thinks meeting Vladimir Putin -- her geopolitical enemy -- will be the easiest part of his trip.

To make things more uncomfortable for her, the U.S. president had very warm words about Boris Johnson, the U.K. foreign secretary who resigned Monday over opposition to May’s plans to leave the European Union. He was noticeably less effusive about May.

“Boris Johnson’s a friend of mine,” he told reporters as he prepared to fly in for a NATO summit, followed by a trip to the U.K. “He’s been very very nice to me. Very supportive. And maybe we’ll speak to him when I get over there. I like Boris Johnson. I’ve always liked him.”

Asked about May’s troubles and her chances of staying power, he wasn’t very reassuring: “Well that’s up to the people. I get along with her very well. have very good relationship. That’s certainly up to the people — not up to me.”

It would seem Trump is most looking forward to his encounter with the Russian president on July 16, rather than his one-day tour in the U.K.: “Frankly Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think. Who would think. But the U.K. certainly has a -- they have a lot of things going on.”

