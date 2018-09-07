(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the author of an anonymous New York Times op-ed claiming that senior officials in the administration are working to thwart presidential actions they consider misguided.

“I think it is national security, I would say Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece is because I really believe it is national security,” Trump Friday told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One.

Asked if the government would take legal action against the New York Times for publishing the article, he responded that his administration is “looking at that right now.”

