Trump Says Shanahan Takes Over at Defense From Mattis on Jan. 1

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday he would immediately replace outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis with his top deputy, Patrick Shanahan, ending the former general’s tenure two months before his planned exit from the Pentagon.

Mattis announced his resignation last week in a lengthy letter underscoring his policy differences with the president, but stating he’d stay on the job until Feb. 28. The retired Marine Corps general quit after Trump announced his plans to immediately withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Shanahan is a former Boeing Co. executive who joined the administration in 2017.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Bill Faries at wfaries@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.