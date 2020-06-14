(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump took to Twitter to explain what looked like a slow, unsteady descent of a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on Saturday.

As video of the incident circulated widely on social media Saturday night, the president responded. The ramp “was very long & steep, had no handrail, and most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump tweeted.

Although the president said he “ran” the final stretch of the ramp, video showed a few hasty steps at the end.

Trump on Saturday delivered an almost 30-minute address to graduating West Point cadets. In an incident during the speech also scrutinized on social media, the president appeared to struggle to bring a glass of water to his mouth with his right hand, before using his left hand for support.

Trump turned 74 on Sunday and was oldest U.S. president to be sworn in for a first term. The White House physician, Sean Conley, this month gave Trump a mostly clean bill of health after the president’s third physical while in office.

“Based on my history, examination and consultations, the data indicates the president remains healthy,” Conley said in a June 3 memo released to reporters.

Trump remained obese as measured by his body-mass index, and the Conley reported no significant changes to the president’s health. His blood pressure was up slightly, his resting heart rate down slightly, and his cholesterol level was lower with the help of a daily statin.

In an unusual move Trump completed the annual physical in April, after beginning the process in November during an unannounced visit to a Washington-area hospital.

